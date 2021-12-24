WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 491.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 489,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,637,000 after acquiring an additional 406,393 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 97.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after acquiring an additional 272,068 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 78.6% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 564,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,762,000 after acquiring an additional 248,441 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 29.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,800,000 after acquiring an additional 141,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 35.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 541,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,074,000 after acquiring an additional 140,928 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $41.15 on Friday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $48.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.37.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.63. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. The business had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,064.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Gottfredson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.20 per share, for a total transaction of $221,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,200 shares of company stock worth $310,294. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VSTO shares. Aegis boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.82.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

