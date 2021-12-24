Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Lifted to “Buy” at Loop Capital

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $205.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.35.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

NYSE WSM opened at $168.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.12. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $98.75 and a 1 year high of $223.32. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $3,130,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 2,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total transaction of $481,479.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,798 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,630. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 269.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,131,000 after buying an additional 425,621 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 934.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,899,000 after buying an additional 316,299 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,059,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 807,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,980,000 after buying an additional 231,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3,500.3% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,968,000 after buying an additional 208,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.