William Michael Murphy Acquires 10,000 Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) Stock

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) Director William Michael Murphy purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.61 per share, with a total value of C$36,113.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$298,846.85.

Shares of HOT.UN opened at C$3.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$301.99 million and a P/E ratio of -11.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.19. American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP has a 12 month low of C$3.04 and a 12 month high of C$4.84.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares began coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$5.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$4.75 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.00.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

