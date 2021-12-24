William Blair Comments on The Cooper Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cooper Companies in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 21st. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now expects that the medical device company will post earnings of $3.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.22. William Blair also issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.55.

COO stock opened at $411.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $405.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $412.83. Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $353.02 and a 12-month high of $463.59. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 66.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

