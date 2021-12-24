William Blair Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Envista in a report issued on Wednesday, December 22nd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. William Blair also issued estimates for Envista’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NVST. Bank of America upgraded shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Shares of NVST opened at $45.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.76. Envista has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $46.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,501,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Envista by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,566,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,164,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Envista by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 157,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 31,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Envista by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 28,597 shares in the last quarter.

In other Envista news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $27,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,321 shares of company stock valued at $56,338 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

