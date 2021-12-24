Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 433 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,289 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Masco were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Masco by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 16,011 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Masco by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,853,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,955,000 after acquiring an additional 14,035 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Masco in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.38.

Masco stock opened at $68.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.31. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Masco’s payout ratio is 51.37%.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $572,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,355,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,509 shares of company stock worth $7,747,020 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

