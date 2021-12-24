Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 200 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 358.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,832,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,809,000 after buying an additional 10,815,722 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,753,000 after acquiring an additional 388,896 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,793,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,110,000 after acquiring an additional 211,764 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,085,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,277,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,592,000 after acquiring an additional 352,029 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $85.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.74 and its 200 day moving average is $86.04. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.47 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

