Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Invests $27,000 in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 650 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Terminix Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Terminix Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Terminix Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Terminix Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

TMX stock opened at $44.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.30 and a one year high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.45.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $530.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.73 million. Terminix Global had a net margin of 30.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

TMX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Terminix Global from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Terminix Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Terminix Global Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.