Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 22,303.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,098,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,154 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 250,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,501,000 after purchasing an additional 40,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $98.33 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $77.77 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.15.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

