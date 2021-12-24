Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,025 JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in JD.com by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,635,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $689,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,584 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its position in shares of JD.com by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 6,505,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $519,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,900 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of JD.com by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,274,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $500,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,972 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of JD.com by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,086,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $485,775,000 after acquiring an additional 518,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of JD.com by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 5,427,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $392,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $68.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $91.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.80. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. The firm had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. CLSA raised their price target on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.71.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.