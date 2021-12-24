Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires New Holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOCN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $617,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $565,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,005,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,877,000 after purchasing an additional 157,566 shares in the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOCN opened at $81.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.73. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.84 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DigitalOcean news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total value of $3,610,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 4,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.83, for a total transaction of $626,937.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,750 shares of company stock valued at $14,674,801.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.10.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

