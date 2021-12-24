Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 611 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Progressive by 37.7% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Progressive by 1.9% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 44,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Progressive by 11.6% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 7.1% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 27.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 158,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after purchasing an additional 34,323 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Progressive news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $141,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,460 shares of company stock valued at $6,865,277 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $101.25 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $107.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.58 and a 200-day moving average of $95.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.29.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

