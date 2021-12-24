Whittier Trust Co. Has $550,000 Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 159.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Ball were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $1,336,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Ball during the 2nd quarter worth $16,321,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Ball by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 186,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,084,000 after buying an additional 12,783 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Ball by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 78,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after buying an additional 13,983 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $90.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.52 and a 200-day moving average of $89.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.95 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Ball’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 32.92%.

BLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.19.

In other Ball news, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

