Whittier Trust Co. Has $379,000 Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,279 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,780 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,450 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,501 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PXD. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.19.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $180.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $196.64. The company has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.82.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.43%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

