Whittier Trust Co. Has $345,000 Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Independent Franchise Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $575,744,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $447,802,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,385,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,912,443,000 after buying an additional 1,710,310 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 856.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,594,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,269,000 after buying an additional 1,427,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 341.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,835,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,200,000 after buying an additional 1,420,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $175,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,410 shares of company stock worth $10,654,987. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.09.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $135.84 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.95 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The firm has a market cap of $76.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.74 and a 200-day moving average of $123.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.