Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) were up 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.33 and last traded at $39.60. Approximately 3,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 3,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.21.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.16.

Whitbread Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WTBCF)

Whitbread Plc engages in the operation of a chain of hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. It operates through the following segments: UK & Ireland, Germany, and Central & Other. Its brands include Premier Inn, Beefeater, Brewers Fayre, Table Table, Bar + Block Steakhouse, Cookhouse & Pub, and Thyme.

