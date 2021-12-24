Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WHR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 63.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 34.8% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WHR opened at $227.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.75. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $171.33 and a 52-week high of $257.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total value of $211,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WHR. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.23.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

