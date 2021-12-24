Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,442 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.4% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 581,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $77,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $232,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 14.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

NASDAQ WHLR opened at $2.00 on Friday. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $7.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 3.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3.10.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, finance, development, lease, ownership, and management of retail properties. Its property portfolio includes income producing, strip centers, neighborhood, grocery-anchored, community, and free-standing retail properties. The company was founded on June 23, 2011 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.

