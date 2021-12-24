Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Westamerica Bancorp. is a bank holding company. The company provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California through its subsidiary banks, Westamerica Bank and Bank of Lake County. It also owns Westamerica Commercial Credit, Inc., a company engaged in financing accounts receivable and inventory lines of credit and term business loans and Community Banker Services Corporation, a company engaged in providing the company and its subsidiaries data processing services and other support functions. “

WABC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $56.86 on Wednesday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $66.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.70.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 40.32%. The firm had revenue of $54.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.57 million. On average, analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WABC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 9.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 23.9% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

