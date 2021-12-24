West Coast Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

West Coast Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies comprises about 1.3% of West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $8,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 124,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 9.9% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 24.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 6.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $582.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.56. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $371.40 and a one year high of $615.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $578.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $554.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total value of $6,038,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total value of $44,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,288 shares of company stock worth $9,227,267. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $588.43.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

