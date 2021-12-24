West Coast Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,774 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Visa by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.73.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $216.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $417.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.80 and a 200-day moving average of $225.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

