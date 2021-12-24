West Coast Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Amgen by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,433,672,000 after buying an additional 4,044,262 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,403,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Amgen by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,358,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $601,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,366 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,765,247,000 after purchasing an additional 871,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 25,684.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 478,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 476,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $223.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.95 and its 200 day moving average is $223.05. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.24.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

