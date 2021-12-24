West Coast Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

West Coast Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Houlihan Lokey comprises 1.7% of West Coast Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. West Coast Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Houlihan Lokey worth $10,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,117,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,592,000 after purchasing an additional 37,814 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,535,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,131,000 after purchasing an additional 412,298 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,386,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,112,000 after buying an additional 685,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,083,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,629,000 after buying an additional 33,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,428,000 after purchasing an additional 27,017 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HLI opened at $103.60 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.38 and a 1 year high of $119.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.71.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,169,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

