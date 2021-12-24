West Coast Financial LLC Buys 647 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

West Coast Financial LLC increased its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $6,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PKI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,530,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,162,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,099 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,474,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,691,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,413,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $218,258,000 after purchasing an additional 217,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 426.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 259,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,052,000 after buying an additional 210,127 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PKI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.48.

NYSE:PKI opened at $193.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.05. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.95 and a 12 month high of $194.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.07.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.79%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

