Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Samsonite International (SMSEY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Samsonite International (OTCMKTS: SMSEY) in the last few weeks:

12/22/2021 – Samsonite International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Samsonite International S.A. is a travel luggage company. It principally engaged in the design, manufacture, sourcing and distribution of luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices. The company's brand portfolio consist Samsonite(R), Tumi(R), American Tourister(R), Speck(R), Gregory(R), High Sierra(R), Kamiliant(R), ebags(R), Lipault(R) and Hartmann(R). Samsonite International S.A. is based in HONG KONG. "

12/18/2021 – Samsonite International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2021 – Samsonite International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/10/2021 – Samsonite International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Samsonite International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/4/2021 – Samsonite International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Samsonite International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/19/2021 – Samsonite International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMSEY opened at $9.72 on Friday. Samsonite International S.A. has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $12.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $557.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Samsonite International S.A. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories, and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Corporate.

