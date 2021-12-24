Wedbush Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Wedbush reissued their buy rating on shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $84.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ALBO. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Albireo Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.80.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

ALBO stock opened at $24.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.65 million, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.42. Albireo Pharma has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $43.41.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $3.28. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.99% and a negative net margin of 444.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.96) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will post -5.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALBO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 46.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 9.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the second quarter valued at $261,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 3.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 12.7% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.