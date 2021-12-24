Wedbush Initiates Coverage on LendingClub (NYSE:LC)

Wedbush started coverage on shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 55.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LC. Compass Point raised shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

Shares of LC stock opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.88 and a beta of 2.12. LendingClub has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.31.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.96 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. The company’s revenue was up 229.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Analysts expect that LendingClub will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $113,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $107,594.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,396 shares of company stock worth $505,633 over the last 90 days. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in LendingClub in the second quarter valued at $1,214,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 9.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,914,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,361,000 after purchasing an additional 590,721 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 17.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $137,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,320 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 26.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 670,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 139,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 15.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

