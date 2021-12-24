Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,864 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,864 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $58,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $2.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $320.56. 625,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,756. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.69. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $239.41 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

