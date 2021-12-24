Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,962 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.5% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $98,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,421 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,362 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,411,000 after purchasing an additional 58,424 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,403,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,286,000 after purchasing an additional 179,293 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $240.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,925,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,816,022. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $237.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.31. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $189.76 and a one year high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

