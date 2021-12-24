Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,556 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $15,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,783,000 after acquiring an additional 593,028 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,112,652.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 556,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 556,326 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,644,840,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 957,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,290,000 after acquiring an additional 204,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,308.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 160,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,857,000 after acquiring an additional 149,021 shares in the last quarter.

VBR stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.61. 359,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,381. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $138.83 and a twelve month high of $187.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

