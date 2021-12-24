Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $9.13 Million in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 69,184 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,128,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,122 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.74. 4,915,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,258,988. The firm has a market cap of $204.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $192.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.91.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,129 shares of company stock worth $7,500,506. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

