Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $381.66 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,534,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239,530 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 5.6% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $381,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 545,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 307,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 22,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 136,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 19,730 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.82. 3,068,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,833,141. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.63. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $35.60 and a 1 year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

