Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 44,600 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 669,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.95% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $37,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 124,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 14,081 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 187,983.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 11,279 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $56.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,491. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.81. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $58.25.

