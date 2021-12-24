Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 727.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,910 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $11,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank grew its stake in S&P Global by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in S&P Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 18.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 1.0% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.80.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $473.74. 1,342,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,686. The company has a market cap of $114.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $484.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $461.59 and a 200 day moving average of $438.43.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

