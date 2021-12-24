Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 31,328 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,384,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,328,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,246,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,755,000 after buying an additional 38,315 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $1,447,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 98.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 674,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,494,000 after purchasing an additional 334,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 39.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $252.05. 822,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,860. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.43 and a 52 week high of $263.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.38. The company has a market cap of $78.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 9.78%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $2,032,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,420 shares of company stock valued at $17,911,886 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.90.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

