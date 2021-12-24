Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Has $803,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 42.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,035 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 60.8% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,202,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,456. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $115.12 and a one year high of $118.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.75.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.