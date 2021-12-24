Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Has $3.76 Million Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIXD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth $743,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 844.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,651,000 after buying an additional 124,304 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 43.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 98,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,111,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,855,000 after buying an additional 208,674 shares in the last quarter.

FIXD traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.25. 489,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,500. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.62 and a fifty-two week high of $54.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.68.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

