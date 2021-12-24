Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Has $13.47 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 3.0% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $13,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $396.92. The stock had a trading volume of 29,595,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,000,668. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $390.11 and its 200 day moving average is $372.37. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $297.45 and a one year high of $408.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

