Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Acquires 1,883 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,603.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 38,135 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000.

NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $105.10. 3,688,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,427,243. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $89.31 and a 12 month high of $107.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $1.017 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

