Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) versus HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) and HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HG has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and HG, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 0 4 1 0 2.20 HG 0 0 0 0 N/A

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.39%. Given Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Washington Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than HG.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.8% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.6% of HG shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.2% of HG shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and HG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 5.41% -3.95% -2.28% HG N/A 0.74% 0.69%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and HG’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Real Estate Investment Trust $294.12 million 7.31 -$15.68 million $0.14 181.43 HG N/A N/A $60,000.00 $0.78 13.21

HG has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Washington Real Estate Investment Trust. HG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust beats HG on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region. The company was founded by Arthur A. Birney and Benjamin H. Dorsey in 1960 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

HG Company Profile

HG Holdings, Inc. engages in investment activities. It holds equity interest in a real estate company with single-tenant properties. The firm designs, markets and distributes resource in the upscale segment of the wood residential furniture market. The company was founded by Thomas Bahnson Stanley in 1924 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

