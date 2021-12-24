Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 8,112 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 57.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,112 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Zscaler by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,200,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.51, for a total value of $697,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,267 shares of company stock worth $40,583,902. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $323.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.62. The stock has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of -148.85 and a beta of 0.91. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Zscaler from $326.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Zscaler from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Zscaler from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.19.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

