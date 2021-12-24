Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 8,112 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lowered its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,112 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Zscaler by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 213.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,681,000 after buying an additional 129,088 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.51, for a total value of $697,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,267 shares of company stock worth $40,583,902. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $323.00 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $157.03 and a one year high of $376.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $323.43 and its 200 day moving average is $272.62. The stock has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

ZS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $362.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Zscaler from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Zscaler from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.19.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.