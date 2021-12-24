Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Raises Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 14.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,448 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the second quarter worth about $40,000. CX Institutional grew its position in First Republic Bank by 29.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 28.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 30.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $203.91 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $139.13 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 12.14%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.17.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

