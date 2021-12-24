Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Purchases 14,110 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 113.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,110 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $54.49 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $38.35 and a 1 year high of $54.97. The firm has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $870,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

