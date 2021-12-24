Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $608,000 Stock Position in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Priveterra Acquisition were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Priveterra Acquisition by 18.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 142,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $189,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Priveterra Acquisition by 35.0% during the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 809,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 209,943 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $6,033,000.

Get Priveterra Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS:PMGMU opened at $9.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.51.

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMGMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU).

Receive News & Ratings for Priveterra Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priveterra Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.