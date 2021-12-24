Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Buys 1,023 Shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APSG. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $18,493,000. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $1,964,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,540,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $1,834,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $1,168,000. 62.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Strategic Growth Capital alerts:

APSG stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $11.40.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.