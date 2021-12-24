Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Acquires New Position in Bilander Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TWCBU)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bilander Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TWCBU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 107,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

Shares of Bilander Acquisition stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. Bilander Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03.

