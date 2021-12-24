Waldron Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE opened at $135.84 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $108.95 and a one year high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $76.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.09.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total transaction of $253,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $175,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,410 shares of company stock valued at $10,654,987. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

