Waldron Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Analog Devices by 113.3% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 184.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI stock opened at $172.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.65. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.25 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The company has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,012. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.30.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.