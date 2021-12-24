Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $483,000 Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,198 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,300,555 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,459,605,000 after purchasing an additional 190,583 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,362,196 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,091,354,000 after acquiring an additional 231,510 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,360,901,000 after acquiring an additional 895,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,672,765 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,092,110,000 after purchasing an additional 45,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in FedEx by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,210,021 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $659,316,000 after purchasing an additional 199,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $253.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.78 and a 200-day moving average of $260.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $216.34 and a twelve month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.64.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

